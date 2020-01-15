Vanuatu NOC to hold courses in sports nutrition and injury prevention

Both courses are taking place at VASANOC House in the Pacific nation's capital Port Vila.

VASANOC is hoping that the country's sporting federations will send a coach to the training.

The organisation said it was taking a "different approach" to training coaches following last year's Pacific Games in Samoa.

This will include a focus on areas not necessarily "sport specific".

Sports nutrition will be led by New Zealand's Rachel Scrivin, a registered dietitian.

"I believe that this nutrition training will be of great benefit to the coaches," she said.

"They will have a better understanding and knowledge in advising their athletes regarding the types of food to take - and when and what amount to take, so they maintain fitness and hopefully perform and achieve better results."

The injury prevention course follows a session on first aid which was held in November.