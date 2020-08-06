Vanuatu Skate Day hosted in brand new facility

Two skateboarder friends, Andy and Mathieu, organised the event complete with a full set of custom-built wooden skate modules, which is the first skate park in Vanuatu’s history.

The event was free, skateboards were available to borrow and it was a resounding success for the boys and girls involved.

The passion for skateboarding united Andy and Mathieu in Port-Vila, so they launched an effort to develop it more, in Vanuatu.

They built several wooden skate modules of different sizes and shapes, and decided to organise a skateboarding event for the children to have fun and develop their skills.