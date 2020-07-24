Vanuatu Southern region development officers in just Play workshop

The workshop was facilitated by VFF Technical Mentors, Joel Rarua and Kaison Maki, with the collaboration of Vanuatu Just Play Mentors, Vital Tanemeulip and Benjamin Noel. With the participation of 14 Administrators and Development Officers from Port Vila Football Association, Tafea Football Association, Malampa Football Association and Sheva Football Association, which consists of the Southern Region.

VFF acknowledged OFC, and Just Play (FFA, Aus Aid, NZ Aid, UEFA and Unicef), FIFA and VFF local stakeholders for their support.

Photo supplied