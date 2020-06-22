Vanuatu to stage a sitting Volleyball Para Independence Championship

The event will be held at the newly refurbished National Fitness and Evacuation Centre in Port Vila.

It will commemorate the country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence,

Collaborating with VASANOC, the Vanuatu Paralympic Committee and the Vanuatu Table Tennis Federation, in association with the Smash Down Barriers table tennis sport for development programme, Vanuatu Volleyball Federation (VVF) under its Volley4Change program will join in a day of competition which underlines sport as an inclusive activity for people with disabilities.

The sessions will also build on the Sitting Volleyball initiative started late last year when VVF, a member of World ParaVolley, delivered a successful coaching course in both Port Vila and Luganville in partnership with Asia Oceania ParaVolley, igniting a keen interest in the sport in both communities.

Players from the national squad and VVF coaches have been assisting in training sessions at the Vanuatu Society for People with Disabilities conducting the Sitting Volleyball sessions for all those interested in participating.