Vanuatu win silver at Australian Beach Volleyball Championships

It was a good start for 18-year-old Bella Lawac and 16-year-old Chantale Willie at the beginning of the tournament as they provided tough competition in their pool games and qualified to the quarterfinals.

They defeated Australian pair of Levy and Chan 2-1.

It was a tough showdown as they were trailing in the first set 7-21 but regrouped and came back strongly in the third and final set to win 21-16 and 15-6 to book their spot in the semi-final.

The duo played Australian pair of McMahon and Di Filippo in the semifinals, where they won and booked their berth for the final.

The Vanuatu pair established a 2-1 win to play the Australian pair and tournament favourites Chantal Tung and Caitlin Cockburn where they were defeated by two straight sets and settled for silver.