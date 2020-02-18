Vanuatu women’s volleyball failed to score a win in Thailand

Loti Joe and 18 year old Majabelle Lawac opened Vanuatu’s campaign on Thursday and lost their opening game to the Japanese duo of Murakami and Ishi in two straight sets.

The Japanese were too strong for our girls to handle as they won 21-7 in the first set and finished off with a 21-7 in the second set.

Joe and Lawac played their second match on Friday against the Australian pair of Bell and Kendall and lost their second match in two straight sets. Australia was too strong for the womens teams as they won 21-6 in the first set and 21-15 in the second set.

Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko played their opening game against the Chinese pair of Wang and H.Wen and also suffered a 2-0 defeat.

The Chinese won 21-13 in the first set and 21-12 in the second set.