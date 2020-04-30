Zumba TC Harold Appeal raises Vt147,000 for victims

The appeal also collected kind donations like clothes, kitchen utensils and food items that will be distributed to the affected victims of TC Harold.

Coordinator Anolyn Lulu said they are grateful for all the support.

“I would like to thank everyone for attending the “Zumba with Anolyn ZUMBATON Appeal for TC Harold Survivors”.

“Thanks to everyone for their donations. Special thanks to the following for their financial support,” she said.

“BRED BANK Social Club for their continuous support.”

“Rachel Bollen, Dora and individuals who have donated financially.”

TC Harold caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, plantations in the northern islands of Vanuatu