 

Zumba TC Harold Appeal raises Vt147,000 for victims

BY: Loop Pacific
09:01, April 30, 2020
A total of Vt147,000 has been raised by Anolyn’s ZUMBATON Appeal for TC Harold Survivors.

The appeal also collected kind donations like clothes, kitchen utensils and food items that will be distributed to the affected victims of TC Harold.

Coordinator Anolyn Lulu said they are grateful for all the support.

“I would like to thank everyone for attending the “Zumba with Anolyn ZUMBATON Appeal for TC Harold Survivors”.

“Thanks to everyone for their donations. Special thanks to the following for their financial support,” she said.

“BRED BANK Social Club for their continuous support.”

“Rachel Bollen, Dora and individuals who have donated financially.”

TC Harold caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, plantations in the northern islands of Vanuatu

     

