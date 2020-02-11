Samsung surprises with Galaxy Flip Z Oscars reveal

The device was revealed ahead of its heavily-rumoured official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 February.

The first-look focused on the smartphone's ability to sit at a 90-degree angle during video calls.

It also noted that the presence of a "small crease" on the screen was a "normal characteristic".

The surprise advert confirmed that previously leaked renders of the device were mostly accurate.

The smartphone was shown off in two colours - black and purple - and appeared to feature a smaller outer screen on its shell, which will display notifications.