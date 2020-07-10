TikTok deleted 49 million 'rule-breaking' videos

About a quarter of those videos were deleted for containing adult nudity or sexual activity, the business said, in its latest transparency report.

The video-sharing app also revealed it had received about 500 requests for data from governments and police, and had complied with about 480 of them.

The US has suggested it is "looking at" whether to ban the Chinese-owned app.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested that downloading TikTok would put citizens' "private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party".

He added that the US government was considering whether to ban Chinese-owned apps: "We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it," he said, in a Fox News interview.

The government in India has already banned the app, citing cyber-security concerns.

TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance. The app is not available in China, but ByteDance operates a similar app, called Douyin, which is available.

TikTok said it had not received any government or police data requests from China, or any requests from the Chinese government to delete content.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal published a report suggesting the business was thinking about setting up a new headquarters, outside of China.

TikTok told the BBC in a statement: "As we consider the best path forward, ByteDance is evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business. We remain fully committed to protecting our users' privacy and security as we build a platform that inspires creativity and brings joy for hundreds of millions of people around the world."