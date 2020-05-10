TRBR refutes claims 5G the cause of COVID-19

As per the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), 5G, or fifth Generation, is the latest wireless mobile technology, first deployed in 2019. 5G represents an evolution in telecommunication standards, to enable increase in performance, 5G will extend into higher frequencies around 3.5 GHz and up to a few tens of GHz. Currently, exposure from 5G infrastructures at around 3.5 GHz is similar to that from existing mobile phone base stations such us those of 3G and 4G. ((ICNIRP), 2020)

Base stations emit radiofrequencies, electromagnetic fields (RF EMF) in the range from several hundred MHz to several GHz. The exact frequency bands used differ between technologies (GSM, UMTS, CDMA2000, 4G, and 5G) and between countries.((ICNIRP), 2020)

International organizations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation (ICNIRP) sets limits/standards for exposure to RF EMF. These limits are set well below levels at which harm to people may occur. To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies. The ICNIRP and the WHO are not aware of any well-conducted scientific investigations where health symptoms were confirmed as a result of radio wave exposure in the everyday environment resulting with the COVID-19 virus. ((WHO), 2020) ((ICNIRP), 2020)

On another note, the Office of the TRBR said it wishes to inform the general public that we (TRBR) is responsible for checking frequencies and technical characteristic for new sites. This also include 5G sites however to date, we have not received any information’s or application from any of the Operators on the roll out of 5G.

The Government of Vanuatu through the Office of the Telecommunications, Radiocommunications and Broadcasting Regulator (TRBR) is advising all citizens not to continue spreading misleading information and that all media outlets must not publish any article on 5G as the main cause of COVID-19 virus, unless a confirmation is received by the ITU and WHO.