‘Taf Tumas’ storybook to hit schools shelves throughout Vanuatu

A total of 1,200 copies of the book have been handed over by the Vanuatu Children’s Literature Community Initiative to the Ministry of Education & Training for distribution to schools throughout Vanuatu.

The stories, written by ni-Vanuatu, reflect Vanuatu’s diverse geography, cultures and languages. Included are stories that inspire self-empowerment, self-determination and respect for human rights and gender equality.

The common thread through the stories is that they show that no matter what a person’s background, age or gender is, they can do something great.

The stories are written for children aged nine to 13 years and published in English and French as languages of instruction for these age groups in schools.