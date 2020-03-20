2020 Vanuatu General Elections polling ends

Polling officials at stations throughout Vanuatu confirmed encountering few or no issues since opening their doors at 7.30am and closing at 4.30pm.

Common issues reportedly faced in most polling stations were the name of a voter did not match that in the electoral roll, or was nowhere to be found on the electoral list.

Most polling stations have seen a good turnout while others have reported poor results.

Unofficial results have shown the Caretaker Minister of Education Minister, Jean Pierre Niura may have lost his seat in Port Vila constituency.

Unofficial for Port Vila, saw outspoken former leader of opposition Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ralph Regenvanu, former Lord Mayor of Port Vila, Ulrich Sumpto, Anthony Harry of UMP and Keneth Natapei of Vanua’aku Party (VP) won the 5 seats.

Ambrym constituency saw Caretaker Minister of Climate Change, Bruno Lengkon retain his seat and Salong John Damasing of Graon mo Jastis Party (GJP) securing the second, according to unofficial results.

Luganville Constituency unofficial results, Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and Biosecurity, Matai Seremaiah, and fomer MP Marc Ati of Iauko Group (IG) retaining both seats.

Unofficial results have shown both, Caretaker Minister of Finance Antoine Pikione and Caretaker Minister of Lands, Alfred Maoh from Santo rural constituency retain their seats.

In Malo/Aore constituency Vanua’aku Party’s Wesley Rasu has reportedly secured the only seat, according to unofficial results.

Tongoa’s only seat secured by lawyer Willie Kalo of Union of Moderates Parties (UMP), Shepherds outer islands constituency only seat secured by Willie Satearoto of Greens Confederation Party.

In Pamma Constituency, Job Sam Andy of Leaders Party of Vanuatu (LPV) has secured the only seat there.

Tanna constituency unofficial result, Caretaker Prime Minister, Jothan Napat, Caretaker Minister of Internal Affairs, Andrew Solomon Napuat, Bob Lougman (VP), Johnny Konapo (VP), Xavier Iauko (IG), Robin Kapapa UMP), and Nako Natuman won the 7 seats.

The official results will be announced by the Vanuatu Electoral Commission once official counting ends.

Photo supplied Caption: Ballot boxes seal after the unofficial counting ready to be transported to Port Vila for the official counting