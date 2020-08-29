29 Youth Challenge Vanuatu youths graduate

“The most important part of today’s ceremony is to highlight these young people’s achievements,” said YCV Director Noel Steven Sawia in his official remarks.

“Our research shows that 80% of ni-Vanuatu youth, who are YCV participants never completed formal education, 80% have never been employed. These young people strive with passion to demonstrate their motivation to begin reaching for their true potential. Each participant changed who they are for the better and blossomed into productive leaders in their community.”

The graduates have completed 8 weeks of working experience with different government, private and Non-Government organization like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Vanuatu Society of People with Disability, Vanuatu Family Health Association, Malvatumauri Council of Chiefs, Kolisen Blong Leftemap Education (KOBLE), Edwards Institute of Technology, Vanuatu Internet Governance Forum, Biosecurity department, Department of Youth and Sports, Live and Learn, Port Vila Public Library and Reserve Bank of Vanuatu.

The organisations have generously partnered with YCV to host the young people who are part of their success stories.

Parents were informed that some of these young people the host organizations have engaged their services until December of this year with the possibility of extending their employment.

Mr Sawia said, “These organizations’ commitment to help support YCV by investing their time and money is an investment to the human resource of this country”.

Graduate youths with YCV staff