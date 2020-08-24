46 ni-Vanuatu to celebrate virtual graduation milestone with APTC

The 46 ni-Vanuatu women and men will be celebrated virtually on Television Blong Vanuatu on Monday 24 August 2020.

APTC Country Director for Vanuatu and Nauru, Anna Naupa said, “While Vanuatu, alongside many other Pacific island countries, has no confirmed case of COVID-19, APTC acknowledges these times demand a different way of engaging with each other and across our Pacific countries out of consideration for everyone’s health and well-being.”

Ms Naupa added that COVID-19 has impacted jobs and livelihoods for many ni-Vanuatu, with the northern islands also dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

“APTC therefore felt it would be most appropriate to allow graduates to celebrate in the comfort of their homes, with family, without incurring additional travel costs during a time of economic hardship.”

The graduating cohort comprises 46 ni-Vanuatu women and men who, after undertaking training with

APTC in Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu, will receive qualifications in fashion design and technology, carpentry, commercial cookery, education support, hospitality, individual support, plumbing, tourism, leadership and management and training and assessment.

Each of these graduates will be featured in the virtual graduation video, including an address from Minister for Education and Training, Honourable Simeon Seule, Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Her Excellency Sarah de Zoeten, and Commissioner of Labour, Ms Murielle Meltenoven.

APTC’s Chief Executive Officer, Soli Middleby, also shares a message for graduates.

“While we cannot celebrate this ceremony together, it does not take away that we are still proud of what you have accomplished. The new skills APTC’s graduates have gained from this training will be more relevant than ever in the post COVID-19 economic recovery of your own countries.”

