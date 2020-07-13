7 days public holidays for Vanuatu’s 40th Independence Anniversary celebrations

The following days have been declared public holidays Thursday, 23 July, Monday, 27 July to Wednesday, 29 July and Friday, 31 July.

The order was signed today (Monday).

Vanuatu will be celebrating its 40th Independence Anniversary on 30 July 2020.

A government statement said the celebrations leading to the Independence Day and the Independence Day itself will be unique and celebrated throughout the whole country with pride.

The theme chosen for the 40th Independence Anniversary celebrations is Prosperity for Self-Reliance and a Resilient Future.

The government, provinces, municipalities, the private sector, media, Vanuatu Police Force, churches, communities, chiefs and individuals in Vanuatu and across the world will celebrate the event. The celebrations will be the best ever celebrated since Vanuatu gained independence in 1980.

Photo courtesy Vanuatu Government