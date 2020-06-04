Air Vanuatu announces increase Boeing 737 service to Santo

The aircraft will depart at Port Vila 3pm and will arrive in Santo at 3.30pm. The return flight will depart Santo from 4.30pm and will arrive at Port Vila 5.30pm.

Air Vanuatu General Manager Commercial Jeff Murdoch says they are seeing encouraging passenger numbers between Port Vila and Santo and they will introduce the supplementary frequency to meet the demand.

“We hope that the additional services will also help our Santo Tourism industry partners and businesses to benefit from the additional capacity and help boost the domestic market”, Mr Murdoch said.

With this additional flight, Air Vanuatu will now offer 737 Boeing service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and up to seven weekly Twin Otter flights operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Air Vanuatu is also introducing a special fare at 23,340vt return per adult 16,910vt per child and 19,200vt per student available for sale and travel throughout the months of June and July 2020.