Air Vanuatu suspends domestic passenger services

The decision was made following direct instruction received from Director Abraham Nasak at the National Disaster Management, earlier today.
Honorable Minister Bruno Lengkon, responsible for the National Disaster Management Office, made the official request to Air Vanuatu, providing the following guidance:
- Temporary suspension of domestic passenger service during the period of emergency.
- An exception will be given for the transportation of cargo supplies on a case by case basis as authorized by NDMO.
- An exception for emergency flights will be given upon and authorization by NDMO.
- All domestic air cargo is required to comply with strict cargo handling requirements in compliance with the Minister of Health’s directions for cargo handling. Hygienic protocols will be observed and detailed and clearly communicated to all people.
- Enforcement law officers will ensure full compliance with this policy.
