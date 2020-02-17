APTC and ACOMVETS sign partnership for quality TVET, gender equality and social inclusion

The partnership includes support for vocational pathways enhancing training capacity, gender equality and social inclusion. The arrangement will commence from January 2020 until June 2022.

The signing highlights partnerships and TVET strengthening as central to APTC’s approach, where both ACOMVETS and APTC strengthen their commitment to shared goals relating to TVET in Vanuatu.

Presiding over the ceremony, Bishop of the Vanuatu and New Caledonia Diocese, His Lordship James Tama, said the Anglican Church has had a long history of education and training across the islands.

“We must continue to build upon our missionary pioneers’ philosophy, sound learning and practical skills so they can be successful in life,” he said.

ACOMVETS’ Chief Executive Officer, Willie Ben Tabi, expressed his gratitude for the partnership and the institutions’ shared commitment to make significant contribution to education in Vanuatu.

“ACOMVETS is delighted to share this partnership with APTC. We recognise that to grow and expand our networks, we must work in partnership and share resources,” Mr Tabi said

He also noted that the partnership would include equipping ACOMVETS with qualified trainers and maintaining a quality management system that meets Vanuatu Qualifications Authority (VQA) standards.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony, Country Director for Vanuatu and Nauru, Anna Naupa, said that with the support of the Australian Government, the signing demonstrates APTC’s commitment as a regional entity to strengthening quality TVET delivery in Vanuatu.

“APTC recognises that this partnership helps progress our commitment to support quality of TVET systems and in so doing support the Vanuatu Government’s recently launched National Human Resource Development Plan,” Ms Naupa said.

The partnership supports the Vanuatu Government’s Post School Education and Training (PSET) Policy (2016 — 2020) to increase higher education opportunities, including technical and vocational training and skills. The PSET Policy indicates ways to improve and develop the sector, based on strong collaboration between stakeholders including the VQA and the Tertiary Education Directorate.