Australia and NZ support Vanuatu with construction of new Hall of Justice

The signing was jointly officiated by the PM and both the Australian High Commissioner, Sarah de Zoeten and the New Zealand High Commissioner, Johnathan Shwass at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Through the partnership arrangement, the Vanuatu Government has provided VT 600 million and Australia and New Zealand have each contributed VT 300 million.

The total cost of the new Supreme Court Hall of Justice is VT 1.2 billion.

The High Commissioners have expressed their governments’ continued support to strengthen law & order and justice services in Vanuatu.

Prime Minister Loughman said his Government is very happy to be able to secure funds for the project and has acknowledged the tremendous assistance from Australia and New Zealand where again.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the new Hall of Justice will take place next month.

Deputy Prime Minister, Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau and Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Marc Ati were also present for the historical signing.

The old condominium building of the Supreme Court of Vanuatu was burnt down in 2007.

Prime Minister Loughman reiterated that the Government and his party are strong supporters of a fair, affordable and strong justice system and judiciary.

Photo supplied: PM Bob Loughman and NZ High Commissioner, Johnathan Schwass and Australian High Commissioner, Sarah de Zoeten.