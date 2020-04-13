Australia delivers humanitarian assistance to Vanuatu

The C-17 Globemaster delivered shelter kits, kitchen kits, blankets, solar lanterns, bed nets and hygiene kits.

Australia has complied with strict COVID-19 protocols. Australian Defence Force personnel supporting the delivery of these essential supplies adopted additional measures including wearing Personal Protective Equipment, providing medical clearances, disinfecting equipment and supplies, and practicing physical distancing at all times.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vanuatu, especially those who were directly impacted by Tropical Cyclone Harold," a post read on the Australia High Commission Vanuatu social media platform.

Photo supplied