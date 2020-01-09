Australia fires: 48 ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers wait for all clear

The group had been working on apple and blueberry orchards, when they were forced to flee an approaching bushfire.

The Daily Post reports group leader James Walau saying the workers left their camp on New Year's Eve and went to an evacuation centre.

He said the centre was too small to accommodate all of the workers so their employer put them up in a hotel.

Mr Walau said their prayers were answered when they were told their orchards had only lost a few trees to the fire, before it miraculously died down.