The New Zealand Meteorology Service said the low is expected to deepen further while moving close to Vanuatu this weekend.

It said the chance for the system to develop into a Tropical Cyclone on Saturday remains high.

Vanuatu can expect, gales, large waves, heavy rain and flooding to affect the northern and central parts of Vanuatu during the weekend, and the remaining areas early next week as the system tracks southeast across Vanuatu.