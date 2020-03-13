Ballot papers to be delivered to polling stations in Vanuatu

The RVS Tukoro patrol boat will transport the ballot papers for Tongoa, Shepherds Islands, Epi, Paama, Ambrym, Pentecost and Torres, this weekend.

Ballot papers for polling stations on Ambae, Maewo, Santo, Malo, Aore and Malekula, will be airfreighted.

Political campaigns end at 12 midnight on Monday, 16 March 2020.

This gives two clear days, before polling on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu and the seat of the nation is being rocked by political campaigns that have attracted more young people into the political arena, than ever before.