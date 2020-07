BRED Bank has been a sponsor of ProMedical for the last two years.

BRED Bank’s Darryl Constantin and Alexandre Perret, presented ProMedical’s National Manager, Anthea Jones and Efate Station Manager, Judy Willie with a cheque for VT480,000 representing six months’ sponsorship.

ProMedical relies on sponsorship from the businesses community and ambulance subscriptions to continue providing 24-hour a day, 7 day a week, 365 day a year pre-hospital emergency services to the people of Vanuatu.