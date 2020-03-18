Caretaker Vanuatu PM's lawyers file application to stay prosecution charges against him

Lawyers Vilimone Vosarogo and Daniel Yawah filed the application to permanently stay prosecution charges and it was presented before Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gus Andree Wiltens Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Vosarogo, who is from Fiji, has been admitted by Chief Justice Vincent Lunabek to act for Mr Salwai and former Member of Parliament (MP) Tomker Netvunei, defendants in the case Public Prosecutor (PP) vs Charlot Salwai & others.

According to a press statement from the Prime Minister, the papers filed by their legal representative revealed they are asking the Supreme Court to stay the proceedings against Mr Salwai and Mr Netvunei on the basis that there is evidence of abuse of process in the criminal proceedings.

Lawyers for the other accused, Nigel Morrison and Marie-Noelle Ferrieux Patterson confirmed having being served with the application and needed until 21 April 2020 to confirm their reply and or support to the application.

All the five defendants were MPs in the 11th legislature and are also contesting in their respective constituencies in the 2020 General Election.

The Supreme Court has given all parties to prepare and file their papers. The hearing will be held on 14 May 2020 at 9am in the Supreme Court.

Photo supplied Caption: Supreme Court house of Vanuatu