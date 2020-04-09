Cell sites Restoration efforts underway up North

Currently, it’s confirmed that Santo, Banks Island, Pentecost, Ambae, Maewo and Malekula are facing communications issues. The network in the rest of the country stayed up throughout the cyclone.

Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Deepak Khanna, said; “We are deeply saddened by and concerned about the destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold that hit Vanautu yesterday and today and the devastation it has left behind. We know that at this time communications are of utmost importance as families and loved ones stay connected with those across the islands and abroad – and we are working tirelessly to enable customers to do so.”

“Our technical staff are working in the affected areas in the North so we can restore communications soon in as many locations as possible.”

You can contact our Customer Care on 123, email: customercarevanuatu@digicelgroup.com or message us on Digicel’s Facebook Page.

Updates of network and service availability will be communicated as they happen on Digicel Vanuatu’s Facebook page as well on the radio.