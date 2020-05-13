China reaffirms continued commitment to the development of Vanuatu and her people

And the volume of assistance to Vanuatu is bigger than any other Pacific countries.

When delivering the Chinese Premier's congratulatory message to PM Loughman, Ambassador Zhou said China will stand ready to work with his government.

PM Loughman thanked the Ambassador for delivering the congratulatory message from his colleague in Beijing.

"I agree that our relationship has improved to new heights. And as part of the relationship, I want to reiterate my Government's stand to continue to support your One China Policy" he said.

He continued: "China has been our biggest development partner. My government will continue to respect that cordial relationship for the interests of our two peoples".

PM Loughman has expressed appreciation to the Government and people of China for the assistance in all forms - including COVID-19 and TC Harold.

"We will advise on how we want to improve our economic base. Thank you for supporting our HR development with students studying in China Thank you for the infrastructure development under the 'One Road, One Belt' policy. Including the Tanna & Malekula roads which are up to the 3rd phase".

PM Loughman thanked the Government of China for the yearly budgetary grant support and the VIP vehicles to be used at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Port Vila, subject to a confirmation from the Government on whether or not the regional meeting is yet to be held this year.

The Prime Minister has outlined the priority agendas: of his government:

- efforts to protect Vanuatu from the threats of COVID-19. He thanked China for the equipment supplied and the grant support

- he thanked the Government of China for support for Cyclone Harold. A full assessment report will be ready by the end of May and a National Recovery Plan should be put out at the end of June this year.

- encourage an increase agricultural production and onter island trading; and

- Employment for youth and the people in the island rural communities to contribute to the local economy's recovery.

- PM Loughman added it is good to consider the re-introduction of the grant support for Ni Vanuatu Business Development. Rural population and farmers must participate in the economy, value addition activities, manufacturing etc.

'China will continue to support in various areas and sectors which include:

The State House, Ministry of Finance and the extension of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building projects, 3rd phases of Tanna and Malekula roads, the Pentecost road are the main projects running at the moment but COVID-19 is a disturbing factor but as soon as the borders re-open, they will continue again.

China will support Vanuatu plan for sustainable development, including ni Vanuatu business development, said Ambassador Zhou Haicheng.

For the Pentecost wharfs and roads, Tanna & Malekula 3rd phase, PM said "by the Grace of God, some of the loans can be reconsidered so that we can consider other major projects.

In regards to Loan Repayment, it is understood that China has pushed all other donors such as World Bank and ADB to move commitment until the end of this year.