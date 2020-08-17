COVID-19 restrictions add to the pressures faced by Pacific island workers in Victoria

At least 300 cases have been linked to abattoirs and other meat processing facilities, and as a result, the Victorian government has ordered a 33 per cent reduction of meatworks staff.

The reduced hours will impact more than 150 Pacific men and women who were hired as part of the Australian government's Pacific Labour Scheme.

Junior Issachar from Vanuatu works at Frew's Abattoir in rural Victoria.

He and 11 other ni-Van workers have kept their jobs but he told Pacific Beat they're worried about what the situation means for their future in Australia.

"We are so happy there are no cases back home ... but being here in Victoria... we are just following the COVID-19 rules," he said.

"For someone of the boys there is an emotional feeling, because they are worried from the start that one of us is going to get the virus."

Vanuatu has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but Mr Issachar and his countrymen will be in Australia for the next three years.

"It is not easy being here, and your family is back in Vanuatu ... the only thing that keeps you going is the determination of what we want to get done."

"Everyone is so worried about it ... we just try to make sure our safety is the number one priority and stick to the rules," he said.

Frew's Abattoir has not had a case of COVID-19, and Mr Issachar wants everyone to stick to the rules.

"We find with these restriction it helps us to focus on what we are here for ... when we get up we go to work and then we come straight back home."

Pacific Beat has sought comment from the Australian government on how it is supporting Pacific workers who are on the scheme.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they are conducting weekly welfare checks on workers and regularly communicating important health and safety information to them.

They also said they're making sure Pacific workers understand the latest information when it comes to Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions by providing health advice for workers in English and Pacific languages.

