Cruise ship refused entry to Vanuatu after 3 staff diagnosed with influenza

The Voyager of the Sea left Sydney for an 11-day Pacific cruise.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the ship has been forced to abandon its planned trip through the islands.

A company spokeswoman told the newspaper that the staff will be kept in temporary isolation under medical supervision.

Guests have been kept informed of the changes to the itinerary.

The ship is now heading to New Zealand before returning to Sydney via Eden on NSW's South Coast.

It comes after more than 600 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess ship were infected with the coronavirus Covid-19 disease.