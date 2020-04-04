Cyclone Harold intensifies to category two storm

The system had already caused a lot of damage in Solomon Islands and was now headed towards Vanuatu.

The latest tracking threat map indicated it will be a category 3 by the time it reaches Vanuatu.

Meanwhile 28 people were still missing from a Solomon Islands passenger boat which ignored maritime warnings and embarked on an island crossing in the middle of the cyclone.

The MV Taimareho left the capital Honiara on Thursday evening bound for West Are'are on Malaita.

Early Friday morning it encountered extreme weather conditions generated by Cyclone Harold and some of its passengers were swept overboard.

The Solomon Business Magazine reported a head count had been carried out onboard the ship and 28 people were unaccounted for.

A search and rescue operation was still underway.

The passengers were returning to the provinces as part of a national repatriation exercise ordered by the government as part of its Covid-19 preparedness strategy.