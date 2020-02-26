Cyclone Pam school reconstruction on Vanuatu’s Tanna launched

A team from the Government, the Ministry of Education, Japan Ambassador and JICA representative, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Kramer Ausenco, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) were on Tanna to launch the school projects as part of the Cyclone Pam’s School Reconstruction Project.

The schools include Imaki, Lowiepeng, Ienaula and Kwataperen Junior Secondary School.

The project was funded by Japan worth around $USD 5million (approximately VT515 million) and administered by ADB.

The project designer is Kramer Ausenco and the school buildings were constructed by CCECC.

Caretaker Minister of Education and Training Jean Pierre Nirua thanked all the partners for working together to complete the project.

He acknowledged Japan for the generosity in funding the project, ADB for their overall management of funds and executive decision to consider TAFEA Province, especially Tanna Junior Secondary schools as beneficiaries of the project, Kramer Ausenco for the excellent designs making them more resilient to future disasters and climate risks and the contractor CCECC for involving community participation and successfully delivering the project on time.

The first opening happened on Imaki, followed by Lowiepeng and Ienaula where Mr. Nirua officially declared both schools to come under one name.

Lowiepeng and Ienaula will now be called White Sands College and will be Bilingual.

ADB Senior Country Coordination Officer Nancy Wells was happy with the outcome of the project.

She urged the community and school management to care for the facilities so that it can support them more in the future.

“The schools that were rebuilt under the project will be safer and will provide a cleaner learning environment for students,” said Ms. Wells.

“The schools have climate resilient features, including dormitories which can be converted into community shelters during a disaster.”

The four schools targeted by the project were rebuilt and upgraded with facilities such as emergency power back-up and communications systems, as well as tanks for storing rainwater.

The Cyclone Pam School Reconstruction Project built 57 new buildings and refurbished 33 existing ones—a total of 90 buildings, which were built back better with climate resilient features. These structures are already helping four communities in Tanna, providing quality education to residents, especially children.

The new buildings will provide a safe and good learning space for the children on Tanna and the future generation.

Photo supplied Caption: Care taker Minister of Education and Training, Jean Pierre Nirua and JICA representative officially launching the new Kwataperen Junior Secondary School.