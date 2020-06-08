Cyclone resistant shelters in Vanuatu

Globally, Vanuatu is considered one of the countries most prone to natural disasters. With VFIPA support, Pacific Ocean Domes’ mission is to construct buildings that are designed to help the people of Vanuatu withstand future threats from catastrophic cyclones and earthquakes.

VFIPA informed Pacific Ocean Domes that its plans to construct cyclone dome shells/structures is in accordance with the VFIPA Act No. 25 of 2019 (Reserved List of Activities, Residential building and construction).

Pacific Ocean Domes said it looks forward to initial construction of its dome structures/shells for the purposes of cyclone evacuation shelters to protect the people of Vanuatu from future natural disasters.

