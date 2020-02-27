DARD signs agreement with VARTC for Research and Development of fruits and vegetables

The honor was given to the Acting Director General (DG) for the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity (MALFFB), William Naviti, to sign the agreement on behalf of DARD Director, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for VARTC, Michel Lechapt.

“MALFFB Executive has agreed to involve the DG’s office to officiate the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement that DARD is implementing.

Director for DARD, Antoine Ravo said, “The agreement will assist VARTC in its research and development work focusing on fruits and vegetables.

“This is a VT 5 Million project that could be extended to support the work of VARTC and especially to strengthen the chemical requirements needed for fruits and vegetables production, breeding program, genetic information and varieties of crops that we want to see agriculture investing in that is demand driven.

The term of contract for VARTC to deliver the objective of the project is by end of March 2020.

“However, I believe the technical officers will deliver on time to provide opportunity for VARTC to request additional funding in the future.

“Another activity under this agreement is seed conservation and seed production.

“Most times seeds are imported overseas. We even have our local seeds but we do not conserve them.

“Local farmers have their own seed collection but as a government we also need to conserve seeds to assist us with production.

VARTC CEO, Lechapt, stated that “There are already plans ahead and necessity to strengthen the link between DARD and VARTC.

“It’s the appropriate development for agriculture sector.

“Research is very important in all sectors especially in agriculture because we have to coop with climate change and to ensure food security and engage in activities that respond to the needs of people which is food.

Acting DG for MALFFB, Naviti, said “We all recognize that research is very important to us. We want to increase production, ensure climate adaptation, mitigation and resilient crops so research is vital.

“When we have problems we do research to find resolutions and to ensure information reach farmers who will use the information and not just keeping the research findings on shelves.

“Research are done to assist us increase production for food security, livelihood and economy.

“DARD is taking the leading role through this agreement paving way for other Departments under MALFFB to use VARTC to do our work because VARTC has the capacity but limited funds so this is where we can cooperate, collaborate and work in partnership to support our roles.

The signing agreement between DARD and VARTC was witnessed by Director of Customs, Harold Tarosa, Consultant and Interim CEO for Vanuatu Primary Producers Authority, Timothy Tumukon, MALFFB Compliance Manager, Acting Director of Forestry Department and DARD senior and Technical Officers.

Photo supplied Caption: Signing of agreement