 

Deal allowing 170 Vanuatu workers to work on Australian mango farms very close

BY: Loop Pacific
09:02, August 5, 2020
Vanuatu's government says its in the final stages of negotiating job conditions for 170 of its seasonal workers to travel to Australia to pick mangoes in the Northern Territory; that, if successful, will pave the way for more Pacific workers to follow.

The ABC understands that details of the Vanuatu deal are to be announced by the Australian Government.

No Pacific seasonal workers have travelled to Australia since the closure of international borders in March, but there have been growing calls to let foreign workers in over fears that fruits will rot on trees otherwise.

Vanuatu's Labour Commissioner Muriel Meltenoven says talks have been held up by health and safety conditions for workers.

But she told Pacific Beat that she is confident negotiations will soon be settled, and that Vanuatu citizens could be at work on Northern Territory farms by next month.

 

