Digicel activates COVID-19 Yumi Kea FREE plan for customers with FREE access to Ministry of Education and Training website

Deepak Khanna, Digicel CEO, said; “Digicel understands the importance of keeping our customers, businesses and loved ones connected during times like this and have activated our business continuity plan to ensure that there are no service disruptions during this time. Our employees and customers remain our top priority.”

Khanna said the company’s Emergency Management Team has been meeting, monitoring and planning for the various possibilities surrounding the coronavirus. Digicel will be assisting governments and citizens, it is essential that we are able to maintain the quality of service of our networks, thereby ensuring essential connectivity and communications services, including enabling citizens who are staying at home to continue to work, learn and socialize. He added that his team will be working closely with the Vanuatu National Disaster Management office, National Taskforce, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Training, Government of Vanuatu. Digicel has activated Life and Safety short code 119 for the National Taskforce.