Digicel launches WIN 500,000VT cash blo MAMA

The campaign is aimed to reward Digicel customers who top up VT200 or more either through phone 2 phone, Telepin top up, Online top up and Bank ATM. Customers who top up will go into the draw for a chance to win VT20,000 weekly or the amazing VT500,000 cash to mark this year’s Mother’s Day

With the successful Bigfala Win this Easter top up and win promotion, Digicel had successful winners in April that won the weekly 1.1 liter water tank, namely; Japi from Tanna, Charity Tau from Eratap, Risneth Sumbe from Ifira and successful weekly winners that won a quad bike, namely; Elise from Malekula, Metas Kalotiti from Pango, Patricia Mahit from Pango and Noellyne Masing from Maskelin Malekula.

With the excitement of this year’s Mother’s Day, Digicel Vanuatu continues to incentivize its customers with fantastic cash prizes through MyDigicel App shake and win and Facebook online competitions.

Digicel CEO, Deepak Khanna said, “We value our customers and to reward them at a time so crucial in Vanuatu, we are offering them better value in our offers and amazing promotions to win fantastic rewards.”

The promotion will end on Sunday, 31st May 2020.