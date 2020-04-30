Digicel provides free access to Education Ministry’s website with online educational resources

Following the ongoing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) worldwide outbreak, the MoET has requested schools across the country to prepare home schooling packages. Those packages will be made available online on the MoET website to support learning for all grade levels including early childhood. The information is designed to provide families a better understanding of how children learn and provides practical activities families can use each day at home.

"During this extraordinary time, Digicel must support education continuity and young learners across Vanuatu. All Digicel users will be able to access the Ministry of Education and Training website without being charged on their balance or their data bundle" said Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Deepak Khanna.

The MoET Director General, Bergmans Iati, added "The Ministry of Education and Training is thrilled to further expand families' access to books, audiobooks, educational resources and play-based activities. We are very thankful to Digicel for this successful partnership benefiting the people of Vanuatu facing a challenging situation".

In addition, Digicel users can call 160 for free to speak to officers of the Ministry of Education and Training and ask further details related to the home school packages.

The initiative was led by the MoET, with the support of the Vanuatu Education Support Program, funded by the Australian Government.

Photo MoET website