Digicel Vanuatu’s Network restoration well underway

In the last 72 hours, Digicel has successfully reconnected a number of islands and communities including Paama, Epi, Tongoa, Ambrym, Maewo, Banks Islands, Luganville Santo and majority of the sites in Malekula who are among the most recent to once again receive voice and data services. Currently the Technical team are working day and night to fully restore the services up North.

Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Deepak Khanna, said “Our thoughts are with the people of Vanuatu and we are deeply saddened by and concerned about the destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold that hit Vanuatu on Monday 6th April.. While there is considerable damage to structures and homes across the islands with flooding and power outages, our immediate priority and focus is to ensure that communications services are restored as quickly as possible so that people can connect with their friends and loved ones.”

Mr. Khanna continued: “We are committed to keeping people informed and up to date on our progress. Likewise, we stand ready to help the people of Vanuatu as they recover and rebuild.”

As part of the support, Digicel is giving back to the communities who have been affected, with Free SIM cards that can be collected in the Luganville Santo Flagship store. This is to help families and friends to stay connected.

Updates of network and service availability will be communicated as they happen on Digicel Vanuatu’s Facebook page as well on the radio. You can also contact our Customer Care on 123 or email: customercarevanuatu@digicelgroup.com

For more information, visit our Digicel Vanuatu Facebook page or www.digicelvanuatu.com