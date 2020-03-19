Digicel Vanuatu activates Business Continuity plan, advocating Prevention starts with you

Digicel CEO, Deepak Khanna, said, “Digicel understands the importance of keeping our customers, businesses and loved ones connected during times like these and have activated our business continuity plan to ensure that there are no service disruptions during this time. Our employees and customers remain our top priority.”

Khanna said the company’s Emergency Management Team has been meeting, monitoring and planning for the various possibilities surrounding the coronavirus.

He continued; “It's important to point out that, as a provider of essential services to the public, we have a duty of care to keep our business running no matter what. Indeed, at a time like this, the services that we provide to customers could not be more vital or more needed. We take that responsibility very seriously. Likewise, we’re taking this situation very seriously and doing everything we can to prepare our business and prepare ourselves. In light of this, all of our stores and offices will be sanitized as a precaution and moving forward we have implemented sanitization zones at various key touchpoints.”

He added that his team will be working closely with the National Taskforce, Government of Vanuatu. Digicel has activated Life and Safety short code 119 for the National Taskforce. Work from home plans are being offered by Digicel. Please contact Digicel Business Solution office at Nambatu on 5555000.

For more information visit the Digicel Vanuatu Facebook page or www.digicelvanuatu.com