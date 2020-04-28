Eight malaria cases reported in Vanuatu’s Torba Province

Director of Public Health, Dr Len Tarivonda confirmed the cases were reported last weekend and the patients have received treatment at the Sola Health Centre.

“The increase in malaria cases is usually expected after a cyclone or when there is heavy rainfall or flooding,” Dr Tarivonda said.

He also reminded people in the northern provinces to always sleep under mosquito nets, use insect repellent, use physical barriers as screens and close doors and windows.

Dr Tarivonda also emphasized the importance of early detection and management of malaria infection.

"Anyone suspected of having malaria symptoms must visit nearest healthcare facility immediately.

TC Harold has damaged most of the islands. All communities and schools must mobilise to clean homes and public areas to prevent and reduce malaria," Dr Tarivonda said.

The MOH, through its disease surveillance system is monitoring the situation in Sola, as well as other islands in the northern provinces.

The World Health Organisation said Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable.

Photo supplied Caption: Director of Public Health Dr Len Tarivonda