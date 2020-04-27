Election petitions filed in Vanuatu

Our correspondent in Vanuatu reported three petitions were filed last week at the Supreme Court.

The counsel for the complainants, Daniel Yawah, said the election petitions covered the outer-island constituencies in Tafea including Aniwa, Futuna and Aneitym, Malo/Aore and Malekula.

The petitions are against three government backbenchers and allege breaches of electoral laws which prohibit donations of goods, materials and cash.

Currently the elected government of Prime Minister Bob Loughman has the support of 30 MPs with 22 in opposition.