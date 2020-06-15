Environment Week activities engage National University of Vanuatu students

The programme was aimed at raising awareness among students and all those interested in environmental issues such as the fight against plastic, recycling, the preservation of flora and marine fauna, traditional tools such as weaving.

Workshops, conferences and documentary viewing was organized between 3 and 5 June.

The activities were able to unfold through the partnership established with the Vanuatu Environmental Science Society, GreenWave Vanuatu, the Vanuatu Climate Action Network, the Department of Environment, Oxfam, Erakor Community and Unelco.

Seedlings offered by the Department of Forestry were planted at the university campus on 5 June to mark the International Environment Day.

The National University of Vanuatu said it is conscious of the importance to develop national training at higher level in that field and it is currently working on the delivery of a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science for availability in 2021.