The fish, under the Blue Pearl brand, had been handed out to communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Vanmelang, which includes five villages was the area on Pentecost most affected by Harold, with only five houses left standing.

Former prime minister, Charlot Salwai, is from Vanmelang.

Our correspondent reports the Director of Public Health, Dr Len Tarivonda, calling on the branch committee of the National Disaster agency to get rid of the remaining cans.