Families in Vanuatu’s Luganville evacuation centres receive food

The ministry has begun distributing 1.2 tonnes of cassava and 211 trays of eggs to families that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold last week.

The cassava was sourced from the Agriculture farm and the eggs from Port Vila.

The National Disaster Management Office is expected to distribute imported food such as rice and canned meat Tuesday (today).

The MALFFB team will only distribute locally sourced food items. The same goes for other islands affected by TC Harold.

Houses in Luganville were reported to have been damaged badly and backyard gardens were flattened.

Flooding also affected plans to clean up or start planting as some areas remain waterlogged.

Reports indicate residents can’t resume work because they are concentrating on rebuilding shelters.