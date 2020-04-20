Farewell for outgoing Vanuatu Minister and Director General

Current DG Henry Vira says, "this is not farewell, but a thank you gathering to continue to working together to support each other as we work ahead".

He also thanked outgoing Minister and DG for their tremendous effort in ensuring that the Ministry always played its role to promoting youth and sports development despite challenges.

The Outgoing Minister responded saying that farewells are not meant to be 'saying goodbye' but is also a thank you and a way of expanding the existing working relationship and cooperation between each other.

Mr Chani delivered a great speech, acknowledging everyones effort during his term as well as DG Bens- at the Ministry. He also said that thank you doesn't mean each one will go on their separate ways but everyone will continue to stay supportive for the Ministry.

" I want this Ministry to continue to shine. Let’s continue to providing services to our young people and to also continue to consider sports development for our country", he added.

He also acknowledged all staff efforts performed during his term as Minister and believed that whatever work plan activity being put in place should be successfully implemented.

"All good things done for this Ministry is through the cooperation efforts performed by staff. I would also like to add that this Ministry has a good team".

The current Acting Director- Donald Pelam also gave a short appreciation speech.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is grateful for every great effort being done while both were on duty calls for the Ministry to deliver Youth & Sports Development services in Vanuatu.