All stationery such as books and teachers laptops were also destroyed.

Sanma Education Improvement Officer, Marcel Bonwel said they are still not aware of how the fire started.

He added that they had contacted the fire service immediately when the fire started raging, unfortunately when the fire truck arrived everything had already burnt down.

Bonwel said an investigation is underway and a report on the incident will be submitted to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) soon.