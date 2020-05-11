Fishing gear to help Vanuatu villagers affected by TC Harold

The director of coastal fisheries, Sompert Gereva, said the gear will allow villagers to fish for protein, and will complement relief supplies which are slowly being sent.

Mr Gereva said the category five cyclone destroyed forests, gardens and bird life which remote villagers often depend on for food.

"It's an effort to try and bring back the communities' lifestyle in terms of accessing the fresh fish. They need it most to supplment the food rations that's given out by the government."

Sompert Gereva said the government is looking at buying more fishing gear.