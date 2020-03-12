Five Vanuatu schools benefit from Wilco Home Furnishing

A cheque of Vt500,000 will be shared among Vila North School, Tebakor College, Fresh Water School, Epauto Adventist High School and Ecole Public Centreville.

The Vice-General Manager and Financial Controller of WILCO Home Furnishing Center, Kevin Wei, presented the cheque Wednesday.

Each academic learning institution gets Vt100,000 each to support the education of students.

The presentation was made during the launching of the new Wilco Home Furnishing.

In his remarks, Mr Wei assured students and teachers from the five schools that Wilco Home Furnishing will provide similar assistance to schools in the country as an ongoing support in the years ahead.

He said the company believes education is key to the development of the country.

This is not the first time that Wilco is assisting schools in Vanuatu as it had done so in the past and as well as an annual donation of Vt1 million to Promedical.

The company has also sponsored Efate Island Relays, Women’s International Group, scholarships for local students and the Port Vila Dart Association.

“This is how we want to show our appreciation in doing something that benefit the country as a whole, not just in the short term but in the long run,” Mr. Wei said.