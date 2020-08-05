Former Vanuatu PM and MPs referred to Supreme Court

Mr Salwai will appear on 1st September alongside former cabinet ministers, Matai Seremaiah and Jerome Ludvaune as well as former Tafea Outer MP Tom Korr.

If they plead not guilty there will be trial.

Mr Salwai has also been charged with perjury.

This morning a senior magistrate declared she was satisfied there is prima facie case for the four defendants to answer before the Supreme Court.

The current Minister of Education and Training, Seule Simeon, was also originally a defendant but charged were dropped after he became a prosecution witness.

The complaints were filed by the former Leader of the Opposition and now Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau.

Mr Kalsakau alleged that in November 2016, the defendants bribed MPs who signed a motion of no confidence against the prime minister that ultimately failed.