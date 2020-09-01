Former Vanuatu PM to enter plea

As well as the Pentecost MP, three other former members of his government are also facing bribery charges.

These are the MP for Luganville and former minister of agriculture, Matai Seremaiah, former minister of health, Jerome Ludvaune, and former MP for Tafea Outer Islands, Tom Korr.

If the four accused plead not guilty the court is expected to set a date for trial.

The charges stem from complaints filed by the former leader of the opposition and now Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau.

Kalsakau claimed that in November 2016, the defendants bribed MPs to sign an ultimately failed motion of no confidence.